Armenia MFA: Such behavior of Azerbaijan military-political leadership is deplorable

Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, has responded to the question regarding the statement of the Prosecutor General’s office of Azerbaijan.
Question: The Prosecutor General’s Office issued a statement that on October 6 the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in the section of Yevlakh district was allegedly attacked. How will you comment on this statement?
Answer: First, I would like to mention that my colleague, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has already denied this information. This is another lie of the Azerbaijani side primarily aimed at justifying its continuous shelling of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh and Armenia.
Such behaviour of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is deplorable. It’s ridiculous that imaginary terrorism concerns are voiced by a country which has done its utmost to import foreign terrorist fighters into this region, which has an important role from the perspective of Europe's energy security.