Armenia MOD representative: Stepanakert, other settlements of Artsakh being targeted again

Capital Stepanakert and other settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are being targeted again by Azerbaijan. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that during the night, the adversary tried to advance and fortify in the southeastern direction of Artsakh—before reaching Jebrail, but the Azerbaijani units were hit by the accurate missile and artillery fire of the Armenian armed forces.