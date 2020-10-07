Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army units accumulating along Karabakh-Iran border

It is already the second day that the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, not having sufficient capabilities to conduct effective offensive operations, have started to resort to obvious provocations. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Wednesday morning.
"In particular, in the southern direction of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]-Azerbaijani hostilities, the Azerbaijani [army] units are gathering in large groups directly along the Artsakh-Iranian border (along the Araks River), and, in fact, taking refuge in that border, they try to move forward.
With this tactic, the Azerbaijani side is trying to provoke the Artsakh side to open fire, or to strike along the border; in fact, in the direction of Iran.
It is also not ruled out that as a result of hostilities, the Azerbaijani units, having no alternative, will retreat or flee to Iranian territory.
In order to avoid all this, we believe that the Iranian side, which certainly sees all this, should prevent or force [the Azerbaijani side] to refrain from such buildups," Hovhannisyan added.