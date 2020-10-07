Artsakh Defense Army: Our units have managed to significantly improve their combat procedures

On October 6, the adversary [(Azerbaijani army)] took advantage of the relative calm following the statement by the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to regroup and move in the northern and southern directions of the attack front. The adversary's actions also posed a threat to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on Wednesday morning noted this in a statement, which also reads as follows:
The Defense Army fighters have neutralized with strong counterattacks all the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to advance. During the battles, a large number of [military] manpower, armored vehicles, artillery, other weapons and military equipment were destroyed.
The units of the Defense Army also managed to considerably improve their own combat procedures. During the night, the adversary made an attempt to advance in a southeastern direction, too. The adversary’s attacking units were destroyed by missile and artillery fire.
At around 06:30 in the morning, another missile and artillery strike by the Defense Army units led to the demoralization and panicked fleeing of the adversary group. The adversary left more than 60 casualties, several dozen hit and functional equipment on the battlefield. A large warehouse of adversary’s fuel and lubricants was also hit.
The Defense Army confidently masters the operative-tactical situation and is ready for any development of the situation.