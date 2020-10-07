Armenia parliament resumes regular session

The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday resumed its regular session. There are six matters on the agenda
On Tuesday, the bill "On Making Amendments to the Law on Defense" was passed in the first reading. The second reading will take place today. Accordingly, it is planned to increase Armenia’s defense spending by 40 billion drams.
As reported earlier, the intensification of hostilities and the current martial law will also have a negative impact on economic activity in Armenia.
Changes in fiscal indicators will lead to an increase in government debt. In particular, the national debt/GDP ratio of the Armenian government is expected to reach about 67 percent, exceeding the 60-percent threshold.