Azerbaijan oil product depot destroyed, military units flee Jebrail
Azerbaijan oil product depot destroyed, military units flee Jebrail
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Defense has released a video showing the destroyed Azerbaijan- oil product depot and the Azerbaijani military units fleeing from Jebrail.

Earlier, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed that the Artsakh Defense Army had destroyed three Azerbaijani army brigades. "At 06:30 in the morning, after another missile-artillery strike, the remnants of three extremely huge brigades of the adversary fled in panic, leaving 60 more casualties as well as 22 units hit, several dozen functioning equipment on the battlefield. The video is available, "Stepanyan had written on Facebook.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
