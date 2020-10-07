News
Armenia MOD spokesperson: Our accurate strikes, adversary’s inglorious departure (PHOTOS)
Armenia MOD spokesperson: Our accurate strikes, adversary’s inglorious departure (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The adversary’s entrance to “hell,” our accurate strikes, and their inglorious departure, and so on. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Wednesday morning, and she also posted respective photos.

"We assure that the video is available; it will be published at the appropriate time," Stepanyan added.

Հակառակորդի մուտքը դժոխք, մեր դիպուկ հարվածներն ու նրանց անփառունակ ելքը․․․ և այսպես շարունակ Վստահեցնում ենք, որ տեսագրությունն առկա է։ Այն կհրապարակվի համապատասխան պահին։

Опубликовано Shushan Stepanyan Вторник, 6 октября 2020 г.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
