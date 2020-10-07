News
Russia daily correspondents come under Azerbaijan shelling in Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The film crew of Izvestia daily of Russia came under Azerbaijani shelling in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh); this became known Wednesday.

It is reported that reporter Denis Kulaga, together with cameraman Aleksandr Malyshev and local residents, managed to hide in the basement of a residential building, with drones circling above them. In addition, explosions took place on several 100 meters.

The correspondent said that at night the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh was shelled, and the air siren did not stop.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
