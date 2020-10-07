Greece recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan

For first time Russia’s Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss aggravation of situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Borrell on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: There cannot be an external interference

Russia daily correspondents come under Azerbaijan shelling in Stepanakert

Armenia MOD representative: Varangatagh (Lulasaz) hill is taken back

Armenia deputy PM meets with Russia ambassador

Aftermath of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Our accurate strikes, adversary’s inglorious departure (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense ministry spokesperson: Another large fuel lubricant base of Azerbaijan is blown up

Artsakh Defense Army has 40 more casualties

Azerbaijan oil product depot destroyed, military units flee Jebrail

Armenia parliament resumes regular session

Peaceful rally in support of Artsakh recognition held in Milan

Artsakh Defense Army: Our units have managed to significantly improve their combat procedures

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army units accumulating along Karabakh-Iran border

Armenia MOD representative: Stepanakert, other settlements of Artsakh being targeted again

Armenia MOD spokesperson: At night Azerbaijan tried to fortify itself before reaching Jebrail, but fled, leaving 60 dead

Netherlands parliament calls on government to take action against Azerbaijan, Turkey

Armenia MFA: Such behavior of Azerbaijan military-political leadership is deplorable

Armenia PM: Artsakh is Armenia, land of Armenians, and Azerbaijan wants Armenians not to live there

Presidential spokesperson: Artsakh is equally our homeland

Karabakh MFA: Turkey’s criminal conduct makes its further membership in OSCE Minsk Group impossible

PACE PA President reiterates call to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Two-story house completely destroyed by Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President spokesperson: If we wanted to strike Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, we would strike infallibly

Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian units allegedly tried to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker to Azerbaijanis: Baku hasn't achieved any military success

Karabakh's Shushi after shelling (PHOTOS)

Trump is 'doing very well', has no symptoms of COVID-19

Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page

Raab: Result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be the strengthening of Russia-Turkey relations

Armenia MOD representative: Karabakh's Stepanakert is being shelled again

Karabakh President calls on creating a new international anti-terrorism coalition

Pashinyan to AFP: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions

Armenia MOD representative on Iranian defense minister's statement

Karabakh MP's faction asking Iran to set up joint task force to neutralize international terrorists

UNICEF Statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Putin knows about messages of Ruben Vardanyan and Samvel Karapetyan

Spokesperson: Karabakh President to announce need to create new anti-terrorism coalition today

Armenia MOD representative: There are victims of today's shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert

Iran concerned over possible foreign interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Kremlin: Russia's efforts focused on interactions to solve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh President: Plan to eliminate new hotbed for terrorism in region was discussed with Armenia PM and commanders

Merkel, Erdogan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian and Iranian FMs discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Kyrgyzstan PM resigns

ECHR satisfies Armenia Government's request, applies interim measure against Turkey

NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 06.10.2020

Russian Aerospace Forces preparing massive attack on camps training terrorists and sending them to Nagorno-Karabakh

Finance minister: Armenia needs to revise fiscal forecasts and budget

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to existing laws in first reading

PACE Monitoring Committee deplores inflammatory rhetoric by Turkey regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Canada and UK support OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Member of "Parliament of Democratic Syria" platform: World must accept fact that Turkey sponsors terrorism

Karabakh President spokesperson: Enemy targeting peaceful civilians, making it clear it can't fight on border

Caucasus Talks: This war has no winners

Armenia PM appoints ex-MP deputy head of State Supervision Service

Turkish ultranationalists continue anti-Armenian car marches in Istanbul

Karabakh presidential spokesperson: Attack Azerbaijan launched in afternoon is last futile attempt to achieve result

Naryshkin: Moscow concerned that militants may penetrate into Russia and neighboring states of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan starts shelling Karabakh's Stepanakert

Armenia MFA: Military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for consequences

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan launched large-scale offensive in southern direction of Artsakh

Poland MFA expresses concern over escalation of tension at Karabakh conflict zone

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements

Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation

Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)

Ukraine FM: We have always supported Azerbaijan

Armenia parliament approves and passes two new laws

Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador

Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state

Italy party youth hold rally in solidarity with Artsakh

Presidential spokesman: Situation in Artsakh continues to be stable, tense

Azerbaijan targets international organizations missions in Artsakh

Armenia official at UN: Azerbaijan aggression threatens global peace and security

Turkish journalist: Azerbaijan is not a state, it is a tribe, there is neither law nor democracy there

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan continues to spread false information

Kuwait government resigns

Parliament of Cyprus to adopt resolution in support of Nagorno-Karabakh people