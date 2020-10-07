News
Putin: Armenia leadership has no questions for Russia on fulfilling its allied obligations
Putin: Armenia leadership has no questions for Russia on fulfilling its allied obligations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he is in constant contact with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

He reminded that Armenia is a CSTO member, and said Russia has certain respective obligations to Armenia. "As you know, I am in constant working contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the leadership of Armenia has no questions about the quality of fulfillment of Russia's allied obligations," Putin said on the air Russia 24 television.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
