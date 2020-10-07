News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Pashinyan to Time: Turkey’s action is nothing short of action aimed at reinstating Ottoman empire
Pashinyan to Time: Turkey’s action is nothing short of action aimed at reinstating Ottoman empire
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to TIME, and spoke about the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and Turkey's movement of terrorist groups to the region.

"Armenia and Karabakh have now become a civilizational front line," Pashinyan told TIME by phone, accusing Erdogan of sending between 1,500–2,000 Syrian terrorists to the region in support of Azerbaijan.

In concert with Turkey’s military incursions into Syria and Libya and its volatile maritime standoff in the East Mediterranean, Pashinyan noted: "Turkey’s action is nothing short of action aimed at reinstating the Ottoman empire."

According to The Time, "Asked whether his actions in the run-up to the conflict were provocative, Pahsinyan told TIME that when he came to power he made a historic call for a solution that met the needs of Azerbaijanis as well as Armenians. His subsequent statements came only in response to Aliyev’s reiteration of Azerbaijan’s maximalist position, he said."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Frank Engel: Turkey intends to repeat Armenian Genocide
Turkey is again actively fighting the Armenians...
 Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and situation in Kyrgyzstan with with CIS countries' leaders
The press service states that the...
 Armenia PM: Conflict with Azerbaijan is turning into 'fight against international terrorism'
The Prime Minister reiterated his stance on...
 MEP: My message is addressed especially to Mr. Erdogan, they are adding fuel to the fire
Touching upon the issue of casualties among the civilian population...
 MEP: Turkey tries to become key player by weakening region
"Please resume the talks without preconditions...
 Armenia PM has another telephone conversation with Russia President
The parties also discussed the situation in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos