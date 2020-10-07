Pashinyan to Time: Turkey’s action is nothing short of action aimed at reinstating Ottoman empire

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to TIME, and spoke about the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and Turkey's movement of terrorist groups to the region.
"Armenia and Karabakh have now become a civilizational front line," Pashinyan told TIME by phone, accusing Erdogan of sending between 1,500–2,000 Syrian terrorists to the region in support of Azerbaijan.
In concert with Turkey’s military incursions into Syria and Libya and its volatile maritime standoff in the East Mediterranean, Pashinyan noted: "Turkey’s action is nothing short of action aimed at reinstating the Ottoman empire."
According to The Time, "Asked whether his actions in the run-up to the conflict were provocative, Pahsinyan told TIME that when he came to power he made a historic call for a solution that met the needs of Azerbaijanis as well as Armenians. His subsequent statements came only in response to Aliyev’s reiteration of Azerbaijan’s maximalist position, he said."