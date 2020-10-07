News
MEP on Artsakh issue: Of all territorial disputes of the post-Soviet space, this one is the most dangerous conflict
MEP on Artsakh issue: Of all territorial disputes of the post-Soviet space, this one is the most dangerous conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The renewed escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh puts a risk of fragile stability in the whole South Caucasus region, said MEP David McAllister during the Wednesday's parliament session.

Of all territorial disputes of the post-Soviet space, this one is the most dangerous conflict, he added.

"Once again, there is no and cannot be a military solution to this conflict," he added.

"Both sides need to return to a diplomatic dialogue without preconditions and in good faith. As many colleagues have already pointed out,  third parties in the region should refrain from any action which can fuel the conflict and undermine the desire of the people from both countries for a peaceful future."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
