Borrell: Hard to fulfill conditions that Azerbaijan posits for resumption of talks with Armenia

It is difficult to fulfill the conditions that Azerbaijan puts forward for the resumption of negotiations with Armenia on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, noted about this while addressing the deputies of the European Parliament.
He also expressed concern over what was said in the conversation between him and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister. “My last talk with Azerbaijani Minister [Jeyhun Bayramov] was also very worrisome, because he was clearly saying that the fight will continue until Armenia accepts a concrete schedule for withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a precondition for conversation, for talks. It is very difficult. The situation is really becoming worse and worse,” Borrell said.
Borrell also expressed concern over Turkey’s full support for Azerbaijan.
Earlier in his remarks, the EU diplomacy chief spoke in favor of resuming the Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks without preconditions.