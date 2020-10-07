Georgian state officials arrested under case regarding demarcation of border with Azerbaijan

Prosecutor of Georgia Jarji Tsikluari has declared that employees of the Georgian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs have been arrested within the scope of the criminal case regarding the illegal transfer of the sector of the territory of Georgia during the session of the commission on demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan.
“The expert examination showed that during delimitation of the border, the accused were guided by the maps of the 1970s and 1980s, which contradicts the historical border of Georgia, including the Davit Garejayin monastic complex,” Tsikluari said.
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia, in 1994, the governments of Georgia and Azerbaijan had reached an agreement in accordance with the map created in 1938, but the figurants of the case had intentionally concealed the case and had been guided by the maps created in the 1970s and 1980s.