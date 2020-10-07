News
Wednesday
October 07
Wednesday
October 07
Armenian side has no information about prisoners
Armenian side has no information about prisoners
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian side has no information about the prisoners, representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on whether there are prisoners from Armenia and Artsakh, the representative of the Ministry of Defense reminded that even in relatively calm conditions there were no direct contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides on this issue.

Contacts were carried out exclusively through the ICRC, he said.

"Now there is no more. Therefore, regarding the prisoners, I cannot provide substantive information," Hovhannisyan noted, adding that there is no information about a humanitarian truce for the evacuation of the bodies of the dead either.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
