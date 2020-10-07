Kremlin comments on reports on presence of Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says Russia is deeply concerned over the presence of Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The current presence of militants in the heated conflict zone presents a great danger and is a matter of deep concern for Russia, and we have already talked about this,” Peskov said in response to the question whether Russia is preparing to carry out an anti-terrorism operation in Nagorno-Karabakh after receiving reports on the presence of Syrian militants there.
Peskov also stated that he doesn’t have news about Russia’s possible counterattack against the militants.
Earlier, in an interview with RIA Novosti, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad had said that Syrian militants are being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh and that Turkey is using terrorists from Syria and other countries in Nagorno-Karabakh. He had also declared that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the main person who launched a new stage of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.