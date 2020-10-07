Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and situation in Kyrgyzstan with with CIS countries' leaders

The Kremlin’s press service reports that President of Russia Vladimir Putin has received congratulatory remarks from the heads of several states on the occasion of his birthday and has discussed the military resistance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the escalated situation in Kyrgyzstan with the leaders of CIS countries.
“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimuhammedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have personally congratulated the President of the Russian Federation over the phone,” the press release reads.
The press service states that the development of bilateral relations and urgent regional issues were touched upon during the phone talks with each of them.