Armenia PM: Conflict with Azerbaijan is turning into 'fight against international terrorism'

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Sky News.

“Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declares that the conflict with Azerbaijan has, in essence, is turning into ‘a fight against international terrorism’ for Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Clashing with an unresolvable problem that emerged years before his term of office and citing the news about Syrian mercenaries, Mr. Pashinyan considers the recent escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan a civilizational issue.

“First, Turkey has become directly and completely involved in the conflict, inciting and inflaming it. Turkey has transferred mercenaries and terrorists from Syria to the conflict zone, changing the whole context of the conflict. In essence, this is nothing but the fight of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia against international terrorism,” he said.

Mr. Pashinyan also blames Turkey for supporting Azerbaijan, ‘for leading a genocidal policy against the Armenians and increasing the expansionary ambitions of the country’.

The Prime Minister reiterated his stance on the negotiations, that is, any peaceful settlement needs to be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, even though the authorities of Azerbaijan have refused to lead negotiations with the authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey’s current stance is moving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to a new level. Nevertheless, the conflict remains a territorial dispute that hasn’t been settled by Armenia’s former governments and the dynasty of father and son Aliyevs.

Despite the international calls for ceasefire, we are witnessing growing violence, which has already caused several casualties of civilians,” Pashinyan said.

Judging from Mr. Pashinyan’s comments, it is safe to assume that he is inclined to restart the peace process as soon as possible.”