Armenia continues to inform ECHR about Azerbaijan's and Turkey's violations

During a briefing today, Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan says Armenia continues to inform the ECHR about Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s violations of International Humanitarian Law and the European Convention on Human Rights on a daily basis.

On September 29, the Government of Armenia submitted to the ECHR a request to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan, and a request to apply a similar measure against Turkey was submitted on October 4.

The next step may be the move of the issue to the Ministerial Committee of the Council of Europe. Kirakosyan also informed that the main complaint against Azerbaijan and Turkey hasn’t been submitted yet. According to him, if the ECHR renders a decision against Turkey, other countries can also take advantage of this decision.

Kirakosyan added that Armenia and Artsakh don’t need the decision of the ECHR to ensure their security and have the full-fledged right to neutralize foreign aggression since this poses an existential threat.