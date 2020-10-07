News
Iran President's Chief of Staff: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through war
Iran President's Chief of Staff: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

President's Chief of Staff said the principle in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be based on negotiation and mutual understanding, the territorial integrity of both states must be respected and the occupation must end, Mehr reports.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi underlined the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through war.

"Iran's stance is clear, and in the conversation that President Rouhani had with the officials of Azerbaijan and Armenia, he spoke clearly about this issue, and today Iran is going to talk to Putin about this conflict," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
