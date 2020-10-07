News
American Armenians protest outside LA Times, they demand not to publish disinformation about Karabakh
American Armenians protest outside LA Times, they demand not to publish disinformation about Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Hundreds of protesters blocked streets near the Los Angeles Times headquarters on Tuesday evening, the latest in a series of demonstrations by Armenians over the deadly conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the aforesaid daily reported.

Some were chanting, “Shame on the L.A. Times.”

One called out The Times for its lack of empathy toward the Armenian people and for “publishing disinformation.”

At issue is an article published by The Times on Monday about a weekend protest by American Armenians.

The article quoted Armenian activists at length, but also included a comment from Nasimi Aghayev, the consul general of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, in which he accuses Armenia and its allies of racism and Islamophobia.

The quote outraged American Armenians. “The tone of the conversation in that article was shocking and unacceptable,” said protester Nshan Blikian, 19. He was also disappointed in the reporting by The Times in protest coverage over the weekend that described “500 participants” at a Hollywood rally. He said the number was much higher.

The Times has received a protest letter from the Armenian National Association.

Aghayev’s quote also raised concerns from Alex Galitsky, communications director for the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Western Region. Galitsky said he understood that The Times would want to seek out Azerbaijani perspectives for stories. But the government “has openly expressed anti-Armenian rhetoric and hatred against us time and again.” He added activists are seeking justice.
