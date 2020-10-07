News
Russia MFA: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not have a military solution
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During a roundtable discussion held by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin declared that Moscow is certain that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not have a military solution.

“We are certain that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is currently in a heated phase, does not have a military solution. We deeply regret the rise in the number of victims among peaceful civilians,” he said, adding that Moscow calls on the sides to stop firing as soon as possible and return to the settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group through politics and diplomacy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
