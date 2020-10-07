Frank Engel: Turkey intends to repeat Armenian Genocide

It is incredibly shameful that the EU continues to negotiate EU membership with Turkey, former MEP Frank Engel wrote on his Facebook page.

Turkey is again actively fighting the Armenians. As if it was not enough that the country still refuses to recognize the genocide that its ancestors perpetrated against the Armenian people a century ago, Turkey now intends to repeat it, he said.

According to him, it is incredibly shameful that the EU continues to negotiate EU membership with Turkey and that Turkey remains a member of the Council of Europe.

We will have to continue to call Turkey a partner, because it remains a NATO member, he noted adding. However, the MEP added that it is impossible to partner with a country that threatens all of its neighbors, occupies a significant part of two of them - Cyprus and Syria - and exports jihadist mercenaries for the war that it will unleash.