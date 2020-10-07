News
Wednesday
October 07
MEP: Turkey tries to become key player by weakening region
MEP: Turkey tries to become key player by weakening region
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Turkey tries to become a key player by weakening the region, said MEP Idoia Villanueva-Ruiz.

"Please resume the talks without preconditions," she said during a debate on the Artsakh war in the European Parliament.

According to her, this conflict in the South Caucasus has been going on for 3 decades.

The Nagorno Karabakh is an enclave and this is a zone where there are energy pipelines, where Russia supplies weapons, and Turkey is trying to become a key player, weakening the region, she added.

She calls for return to peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group without preconditions as such a conflict could cause thousands of refugees,.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
