News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
MEP: My message is addressed especially to Mr. Erdogan, they are adding fuel to the fire
MEP: My message is addressed especially to Mr. Erdogan, they are adding fuel to the fire
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament has called on both sides to establish a ceasefire from the very first day of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Zeljana Zovko, a member of the European Parliament, during a debate in the European Parliament.

Touching upon the issue of casualties among the civilian population, she noted that the lives of citizens are invaluable and the ongoing fighting does not bring anything, as it only makes it difficult to create stability in the region.

No country should add fuel to the fire by supplying mercenaries with weapons or speeches. No empire should be built in the 21st century, regardless of crazy dreams, she said particularly referring to Erdogan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and situation in Kyrgyzstan with with CIS countries' leaders
The press service states that the...
 Armenia PM: Conflict with Azerbaijan is turning into 'fight against international terrorism'
The Prime Minister reiterated his stance on...
 MEP: Turkey tries to become key player by weakening region
"Please resume the talks without preconditions...
 Armenia PM has another telephone conversation with Russia President
The parties also discussed the situation in...
 Kremlin comments on reports on presence of Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh
Peskov also stated that he doesn’t have...
 Armenian side has no information about prisoners
Asked to comment on whether there are prisoners from Armenia and Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos