MEP: My message is addressed especially to Mr. Erdogan, they are adding fuel to the fire

The European Parliament has called on both sides to establish a ceasefire from the very first day of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Zeljana Zovko, a member of the European Parliament, during a debate in the European Parliament.
Touching upon the issue of casualties among the civilian population, she noted that the lives of citizens are invaluable and the ongoing fighting does not bring anything, as it only makes it difficult to create stability in the region.
No country should add fuel to the fire by supplying mercenaries with weapons or speeches. No empire should be built in the 21st century, regardless of crazy dreams, she said particularly referring to Erdogan.