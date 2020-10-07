Frank Engel: Turkey intends to repeat Armenian Genocide

Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and situation in Kyrgyzstan with with CIS countries' leaders

Armenia PM: Conflict with Azerbaijan is turning into 'fight against international terrorism'

MEP: My message is addressed especially to Mr. Erdogan, they are adding fuel to the fire

MEP: Turkey tries to become key player by weakening region

Armenia PM has another telephone conversation with Russia President

Kremlin comments on reports on presence of Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian side has no information about prisoners

MOD: Forces of motorized rifle battalion and special forces detachment were eliminated along with oil storage

Armenian side appeals to Iran with request not to allow Azerbaijani forces to cross Araks

Representatives of Armenian community of Poland holds march in support of Karabakh, ceasefire

MEP on Artsakh issue: Of all territorial disputes of the post-Soviet space, this one is the most dangerous conflict

Pashinyan to Time: Turkey’s action is nothing short of action aimed at reinstating Ottoman empire

Iran’s Rouhani: Karabakh conflict should not turn into regional war

Greece recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan

For first time Russia’s Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss aggravation of situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Putin on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: People are dying, we hope this conflict will end in near future

Putin: Armenia leadership has no questions for Russia on fulfilling its allied obligations

Russia’s Putin calls for immediate ceasefire in Karabakh

Borrell on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: There cannot be an external interference

Putin calls what is happening in Karabakh a tragedy for which he is concerned

Russia daily correspondents come under Azerbaijan shelling in Stepanakert

Armenia MOD representative: Varangatagh (Lulasaz) hill is taken back

Armenia deputy PM meets with Russia ambassador

Aftermath of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Our accurate strikes, adversary’s inglorious departure (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense ministry spokesperson: Another large fuel lubricant base of Azerbaijan is blown up

Artsakh Defense Army has 40 more casualties

Azerbaijan oil product depot destroyed, military units flee Jebrail

Armenia parliament resumes regular session

Peaceful rally in support of Artsakh recognition held in Milan

Artsakh Defense Army: Our units have managed to significantly improve their combat procedures

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army units accumulating along Karabakh-Iran border

Armenia MOD representative: Stepanakert, other settlements of Artsakh being targeted again

Armenia MOD spokesperson: At night Azerbaijan tried to fortify itself before reaching Jebrail, but fled, leaving 60 dead

Netherlands parliament calls on government to take action against Azerbaijan, Turkey

Armenia MFA: Such behavior of Azerbaijan military-political leadership is deplorable

Armenia PM: Artsakh is Armenia, land of Armenians, and Azerbaijan wants Armenians not to live there

Presidential spokesperson: Artsakh is equally our homeland

Karabakh MFA: Turkey’s criminal conduct makes its further membership in OSCE Minsk Group impossible

PACE PA President reiterates call to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Two-story house completely destroyed by Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President spokesperson: If we wanted to strike Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, we would strike infallibly

Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian units allegedly tried to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker to Azerbaijanis: Baku hasn't achieved any military success

Karabakh's Shushi after shelling (PHOTOS)

Trump is 'doing very well', has no symptoms of COVID-19

Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page

Raab: Result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be the strengthening of Russia-Turkey relations

Armenia MOD representative: Karabakh's Stepanakert is being shelled again

Karabakh President calls on creating a new international anti-terrorism coalition

Pashinyan to AFP: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions

Armenia MOD representative on Iranian defense minister's statement

Karabakh MP's faction asking Iran to set up joint task force to neutralize international terrorists

UNICEF Statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Putin knows about messages of Ruben Vardanyan and Samvel Karapetyan

Spokesperson: Karabakh President to announce need to create new anti-terrorism coalition today

Armenia MOD representative: There are victims of today's shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert

Iran concerned over possible foreign interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Kremlin: Russia's efforts focused on interactions to solve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh President: Plan to eliminate new hotbed for terrorism in region was discussed with Armenia PM and commanders

Merkel, Erdogan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian and Iranian FMs discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Kyrgyzstan PM resigns

ECHR satisfies Armenia Government's request, applies interim measure against Turkey

Russian Aerospace Forces preparing massive attack on camps training terrorists and sending them to Nagorno-Karabakh

Finance minister: Armenia needs to revise fiscal forecasts and budget

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to existing laws in first reading

PACE Monitoring Committee deplores inflammatory rhetoric by Turkey regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Canada and UK support OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Member of "Parliament of Democratic Syria" platform: World must accept fact that Turkey sponsors terrorism

Karabakh President spokesperson: Enemy targeting peaceful civilians, making it clear it can't fight on border

Caucasus Talks: This war has no winners

Armenia PM appoints ex-MP deputy head of State Supervision Service

Turkish ultranationalists continue anti-Armenian car marches in Istanbul

Karabakh presidential spokesperson: Attack Azerbaijan launched in afternoon is last futile attempt to achieve result

Naryshkin: Moscow concerned that militants may penetrate into Russia and neighboring states of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan starts shelling Karabakh's Stepanakert

Armenia MFA: Military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for consequences