Karabakh President: Heated and heavy battles underway along entire length of contact, army endeavoring

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Heated and heavy battles continue along the entire length of the line of contact.

The Defense Army of Artsakh is constantly making the enemy’s troops suffer more and painful casualties, and the aim of their attack is clear to the whole world. The terrorist group referred to as the military-political leadership of Baku and Turkey, which is clearly supporting the terrorist group, are trying to do everything possible to invade the territory of Artsakh in order to occupy it completely and annihilate the Armenian people.

I am certain that everyone has finally become convinced of this.

Today, the force that can prevent this inhumane crime is our army, which is endeavoring on the battle field.

Our soldiers are leading a heroic battle for every centimeter of our land. All of our compatriots in Artsakh, the Mother Homeland and the Diaspora stand out with their dedication. Even at these moments of victory we must remain alert and continue to act clearly.

I am certain that this battle for liberation will be worthily appreciated by all the future generations of our people. I assure that together we will do everything to implement the wishes and goals of our nation.

With this joint endeavor, we are proving once again that our freedom and independence can’t be bargained, and we showed once again that Artsakh is eternal.

Long live our army!

Long live our people!

Long live national unity!”