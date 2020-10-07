News
Member of European Parliament urges to sanction Aliyev and exclude Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Member of European Parliament urges to sanction Aliyev and exclude Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers has called on Europe to impose sanctions against President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and exclude Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group for its aggression unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“This is the aggressive war of Azerbaijan’s dictator Aliyev with the support of Erdogan’s jihadist allies, and the aim is to impose the unfair decision of Stalin by which Nagorno-Karabakh was split from Armenia. Impose sanctions against aggressor Aliyev. Exclude Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group. Have the courage to not identify the suffering people of Artsakh with the belligerent Aliyev,” the politician said, citing Andrei Sakharov’s following comment: “For Azerbaijan, this is a pretension, for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh — a matter of life or death.”
