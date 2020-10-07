Armenia parliament majority MP: Azerbaijan is losing sovereignty, radical Islamists may come to power

In the statements of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, I noticed a clear message that Azerbaijan must put an end to the hostilities and that the ‘whims’ of Azerbaijan for the dislocation of Armenian troops and the Defense Army of Artsakh from Nagorno-Karabakh are not acceptable or perceptible for anyone. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tatevik Hayrapetyan told reporters in parliament today.
“One thing is perceptible, and that is the fact that there has to be ceasefire and constructive discussion. Azerbaijan won’t achieve any positive outcome with this working style. First of all, Azerbaijan is losing its sovereignty. Besides that, radical Islamists may come to power. The country is facing the risk of turning into an extreme Islamic state,” she said.