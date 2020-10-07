News
Wednesday
October 07
News
Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia
Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Islamic Republic has issued a official statement to the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the wake of the shells and rockets hit Iranian territory, said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Mehr reports.

"In addition to following up the issue by the border guards of our country in a meeting with the border guards of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia and presenting a letter of official protest against the aggression on Iranian border areas by the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly protested the issue."

"In an official note by Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two countries of Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia were notified about the strong protest of the Iranian government against the firing of bullets and rockets into Iranian territory violating Iran's territorial integrity and causing financial damages to our citizens," he added.

Reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not ignore the security of its citizens in any way, he said, "In the light of friendly relations and the principles of good neighborliness, we call on both sides, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to take all necessary and security measures to prevent the recurrence of such unacceptable incidents."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
