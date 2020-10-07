News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies
Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan and all the employees of the ministry are deeply mourning the death of driver-rescuer of the third guard of the firefighting-rescue section of the Rescue Forces of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Senior Subaltern Hovik Aghajanyan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that doctors in Stepanakert and later the doctors at Erebuni Medical Center fought for Aghajanyan’s life for days.

“Unfortunately, we failed to save his life. He was wounded on October 2 (at around 1:45 p.m.) during the shelling of Stepanakert when the administrative territory of the Rescue Service of Artsakh was partially damaged. We express our deep condolences to Aghajanyan’s family, relatives and colleagues,” the ministry’s press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan unleashed the war in Artsakh
In an interview with Ahval, Turkish analyst...
 Armenia citizens can support homeland defenders through social insurance packages during martial law
Currently, the law clearly prescribes what...
 Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia
Reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran...
 Karabakh President: Heated and heavy battles underway along entire length of contact, army endeavoring
Today, the force that can...
 Armenia parliament majority MP: Azerbaijan is losing sovereignty, radical Islamists may come to power
In the statements of President of the...
 Member of European Parliament urges to sanction Aliyev and exclude Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Deputy of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers has...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos