Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan and all the employees of the ministry are deeply mourning the death of driver-rescuer of the third guard of the firefighting-rescue section of the Rescue Forces of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Senior Subaltern Hovik Aghajanyan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that doctors in Stepanakert and later the doctors at Erebuni Medical Center fought for Aghajanyan’s life for days.
“Unfortunately, we failed to save his life. He was wounded on October 2 (at around 1:45 p.m.) during the shelling of Stepanakert when the administrative territory of the Rescue Service of Artsakh was partially damaged. We express our deep condolences to Aghajanyan’s family, relatives and colleagues,” the ministry’s press release reads.