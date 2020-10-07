Armenia parliament session ends without any questions addressed to PM

The current session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia—within the framework of which the MPs were to ask questions to the representatives of the government—ended Wednesday without even starting as usual.
According to the tradition, the NA question and answer session with the representatives of the government takes place Wednesdays during the regular four-day parliamentary sessions. However, this time the four-day sitting was generally quite short. There were few matters on the agenda of the lawmakers. Besides, the MPs did not address any questions to the government representatives regarding the recent declaration of martial law in Armenia. Most likely, their questions were related to the situation on the frontline and were limited within the framework of military confidentiality.