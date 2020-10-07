Armenia citizens can support homeland defenders through social insurance packages during martial law

The need for passage of the amendments is due to the fact that some beneficiaries of the social insurance packages have expressed the desire to participate in the fundraiser announced on September 27 for the needs of the country during martial law by transferring the funds provided for their social insurance packages. This is what Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Ruben Sargsyan said during a discussion on the bill on making supplements to the Law on Fees for Public Servants Holding Public Service Positions and Persons in the second and final reading held as part of the special session of the National Assembly today.
Currently, the law clearly prescribes what those funds can be used for, but taking into consideration the situation that has been created, the deputy minister stated that these amendments will allow for expansion of the list and will allow citizens to gear funds from their social insurance packages towards funds and foundations, the activities of which are aimed at implementing projects for sustainable and harmonious development of Armenia.
According to the deputy minister, currently, the funds can only be donated to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the Servicemen Insurance Fund.