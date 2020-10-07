NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 07.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 07.10.2020 on the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes:

CASUALTIES

The Artsakh Defense Army has reported that 40 more servicemen have fallen.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who have heroically fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression.

PM TALKS WITH PUTIN

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a subsequent telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Putin on his birthday, expressed his kind wishes and wished him success in the implementation of his mission as head of state.

The parties also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and attached importance to speedy cessation of hostilities.

SYRIAN MILITANTS

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says Russia is deeply concerned over the presence of Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The current presence of militants in the heated conflict zone presents a great danger and is a matter of deep concern for Russia, and we have already talked about this,” Peskov said in response to the question whether Russia is preparing to carry out an anti-terrorism operation in Nagorno-Karabakh after receiving reports on the presence of Syrian militants there.

ARMENIANS PROTEST

Thousands of Armenians have closed down the major streets of Brussels to express their protest against Azerbaijani aggression and Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The protest has gathered not only the Armenians of Belgium, but also Armenian organizations from France, Germany and Holland.

Armenians also held protests in the US, as hundreds of Armenian demonstrators blocked the streets leading to the Los Angeles Times. The protesters chanted “Shame on L.A. Times ”: They accuse the publication of lack of sympathy for the Armenian people and publication of disinformation.

EU ON KARABAKH

The European Parliament has discussed Wednesday the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

According to Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, it is difficult to fulfill the conditions that Azerbaijan puts forward for the resumption of negotiations with Armenia on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“My last talk with Azerbaijani Minister [Jeyhun Bayramov] was also very worrisome, because he was clearly saying that the fight will continue until Armenia accepts a concrete schedule for withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a precondition for conversation, for talks,” Borrell said.

In the meantime, MEP Charlie Weimers has called on Europe to impose sanctions against President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and exclude Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group for its aggression unleashed against Artsakh.

According to another MEP Idoia Villanueva-Ruiz, Turkey tries to become a key player by weakening the region.

In turn, MEP Zeljana Zovko, noted that no country should add fuel to the fire by supplying mercenaries with weapons or speeches.

No empire should be built in the 21st century, regardless of crazy dreams, she said particularly referring to Erdogan.