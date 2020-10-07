Eurasian Economic Commission delegation arrives in Yerevan

The delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission led by Chairman of the Board Mikhail Myasnikovich has arrived in Yerevan, as reported on the Facebook page of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled for October 9, and there will also be meetings with Armenia’s leadership.
On October 6, it was announced that Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov had resigned. This meeting is considered a session of the Intergovernmental Council, if all the parties attend, but since the Kyrgyz party won’t be attending, a working meeting will be held with the participation of the Prime Ministers of the other countries.