China urges US to abandon 'Cold War' mentality
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US must end its unsubstantiated accusations against China, the Chinese Embassy in Japan reported, responding to the comments of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Tokyo.

Pompeo has repeatedly fabricated lies about China and maliciously created political confrontation, the Chinese Embassy in Japan said in a statement, Reuters reported. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-asia-pompeo-china-idUSKBN26S0LM

“We once again urge the U.S. to abandon its Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, stop unprovoked accusations and attacks against China and treat relations with China in a constructive manner,” the embassy said.
