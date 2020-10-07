Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan unleashed the war in Artsakh

In an interview with Ahval, Turkish analyst on Russia Kadir Has stated that, according to him, Azerbaijan was the one that unleashed the large-scale war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“Azerbaijan was the one that wanted to change the status-quo and was declaring its desire to retrieve its lands. The desire to retrieve lands is normal, but I don’t accept the method. As we can see, Azerbaijan had prepared well for the attack. Armenia had no motivation to unleash a war. The current status-quo favored Armenia,” Kerim Has said.