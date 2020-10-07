News
Armen Sarkissian: Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire
Armen Sarkissian: Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire, including the arrival of MPs from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries to the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told TASS reporter.

“We welcome any idea that will lead to a ceasefire, including the arrival of parliamentarians from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries to Stepanakert. But the initiative should come from the co-chairs,” Sarkissian noted.

He also noted that the co-chair countries have a serious influence on the negotiation process, adding that Russia is the first in this list, since it is in good relations with the parties to the conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
