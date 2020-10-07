Armen Sarkissian: Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire

Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire, including the arrival of MPs from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries to the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told TASS reporter.
“We welcome any idea that will lead to a ceasefire, including the arrival of parliamentarians from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries to Stepanakert. But the initiative should come from the co-chairs,” Sarkissian noted.
He also noted that the co-chair countries have a serious influence on the negotiation process, adding that Russia is the first in this list, since it is in good relations with the parties to the conflict.