Armenia MFA: No meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs scheduled in Geneva

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The news disseminated by the presses according to which a meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Geneva tomorrow is inaccurate. A meeting is not scheduled.
Armenia’s fundamental stance is that there can’t be any situation where negotiations are held while there are hostilities between Artsakh and Armenia. The imperative of this moment is cessation of the large-scale military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.
The foreign minister of Armenia is constantly in touch with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and representatives of the co-chairing countries.”