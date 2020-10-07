News
Armenia Deputy PM meets with chairman and members of Eurasian Economic Commission Board
Armenia Deputy PM meets with chairman and members of Eurasian Economic Commission Board
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich and members (ministers) of the Board.

At the outset, the Deputy Prime Minister presented the situation created in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone following the Azerbaijani aggression and the latest developments and underscored the importance of immediate cessation of hostilities.

Grigoryan highly appreciated the activities of the EEU from the perspective of the expansion of cooperation and trade and economic relations between the member states within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Myasnikovich expressed gratitude to Armenia, namely Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan for hosting the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan. The participants of the meeting also touched upon the preparations for the Council’s session.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
