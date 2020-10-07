Armenia President signs several laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed laws on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Social Assistance to Borderline Villages, the Law on Defense, the Tax Code, the Law on Remuneration for Persons Holding State Positions and Public Service Positions, the Law on the 2020 State Budget of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the package of laws on making amendments and a supplement to the Law on Nature Protection Control, the Water Code, the Law on Protection of Atmospheric Air and the Code on Subsoil.