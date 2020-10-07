Karabakh President's call to create international anti-terrorism coalition disseminated in OSCE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the call of President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan to create a new international anti-terrorist coalition was disseminated in the OSCE today. The President particularly emphasized that today Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia are on the frontline in the fight against international terrorism and all countries of the world need to prevent Turkey’s plan to turn Azerbaijan into a lair for terrorism in the South Caucasus.
“As the president of a state leading a struggle for its independence, I call on the civilized world to show active participation in the fight against terrorism. The creation of an active and effective international anti-terrorism coalition is the imperative of the day,” President Haroutyunyan emphasized in his call.