Armenian freedom fighter's nephew dies in Artsakh

Vigen Muradyan, nephew of freedom fighter and former head of Proshyan village Hrach Muradyan, died while completing the military task of the “Volunteer Movement” NGO detachment of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Vigen was 25 years old. He was a member of the “Dro Kanayan” Committee of the ARF-D in Proshyan village and had left for Artsakh along with the first company of volunteers of the ARF-D on the day the war broke out.
Earlier, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan had informed that on October 6 at around 14:00 a counterattack was organized in the northern direction and the peak referred to as Varangatagh (Lulasaz) was retrieved with the active participation of the “Volunteer Movement” NGO detachment.