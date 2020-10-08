Nikol Pashinyan: Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is on Armenia government's agenda

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Russia’s RBK TV.
“The negotiations have been going on for over 25 years. As we can see, this hasn’t led to anything, and Stepanakert is being constantly shelled for seven days now. What has to happen for Yerevan to recognize the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic?” In response to this question, Nikol Pashinyan stated the following:
“Armenia has considered this and said that there is such an issue on our agenda. Now the situation is such that we are considering a few options for actions, but there is also a subtlety — we are doing everything to be maximally constructive in the worst situation, and first and foremost, in the relations with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”
“Are the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group or your allies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization asking you to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic?”
In response, Pashinyan said the following: “No, there has not been such a request. Frankly, when Armenia declared that it is considering the issue, nobody had asked us to do that. This won’t mean the end of negotiations. It will depend on a specific situation. There has not been such a situation.”
Pashinyan added that recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is on the agenda of the government of Armenia.