Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani aggression poses threat to borders of Georgia and Iran
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani aggression poses threat to borders of Georgia and Iran
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

During today’s briefing, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan declared that Azerbaijan’s aggression poses a threat to the border of Georgia as much as it poses a threat to the border of Iran.

Responding to the question about credibility of reports on the appearance of the enemy’s two unmanned aerial vehicles in Georgia’s airspace, Hovhannisyan stated that he still doesn’t have official information, but added that he can’t rule out anything and that the borders of Iran and Georgia are under threat.
