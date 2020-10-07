News
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Czech counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Presenting the situation created as a result of the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan, Mnatsakanyan expressed his deep concern over the adversary targeting the peaceful civilians and civilian infrastructures in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in violation of international law.

The foreign minister also condemned Turkey’s working style of instilling destabilization in the region through the deployment of foreign armed terrorists in the conflict zone and their direct involvement in the hostilities.

Both foreign ministers underscored the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities.
