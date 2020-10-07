Russian defense minister holds telephone negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has held telephone negotiations with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported the Russian Ministry of Defense.
“On the evening of October 7, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, army general Sergey Shoygu held telephone negotiations with Ministers of Defense of Armenia and Azerbaijan Davit Tonoyan and Zakir Hasanov. The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed during the negotiations,” the press release reads.