Armenia MOD: No need for allies' participation in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia MOD: No need for allies' participation in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is independently thwarting the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey without the participation of allies and Armenia’s armed forces. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s briefing.

Hovhannisyan particularly emphasized that only reserve officers and volunteers from Armenia are participating in the battles. “The Defense Army is demonstrating high qualities, and the Armenian nation set an example of solidarity when tens of thousands of volunteers registered as volunteers, set up units and went to the battlefield in the course of 48 hours,” Hovhannisyan said.

Asked about the participation of allies, Hovhannisyan declared the following: “Yes, Armenia has allies, but they aren’t on the battlefield since there is no need for that. The Defense Army is carrying out the military operations independently and achieving victories.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
