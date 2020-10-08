Armenia MOD: There are victims as a result of shelling of Karabakh cities

During today’s briefing, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Azerbaijan continues to shell cities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), adding that it is already known that there are victims of the last shelling and that data are being specified.
“The adversary is hurting the peaceful population for the failures on the military front. This was the case in 1993 and 1994 when Stepanakert was being intensively shelled from Shushi (20,000 projectiles were fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers. Today, it is almost the same. It is just that bigger and more powerful weapons are being used due to distance. This is a genocidal policy,” Hovhannisyan said.