Armenia MOD neither confirms nor refutes possibility of existence of POWs

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan says the Ministry of Defense neither confirms nor refutes the possibility of the existence of prisoners of war.
“I can’t comment on the information so long as there are no official statements from the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). I neither refute nor confirm. There were very heated battles today. A large group of Azerbaijani troops was defeated, and three brigades were destroyed. After all this, anything is possible,” he said.