Germany FM not ruling out reconsidering their neutral position if Azerbaijan does not cease fire

During a government question-and-answer session on Wednesday, Gregor Gysi, a member of the Bundestag, asked German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to what extent Berlin could remain neutral in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The MP, in particular, asked whether Germany should call for a ceasefire on both sides, or should express solidarity with Armenia. The MP demanded to take a decisive position against Turkey, in response to which the German Foreign Minister said. "We and other international mediators must remain politically neutral. Otherwise, we will not be perceived as a mediator. We receive signals from Armenia to be ready for the talks, but not from Azerbaijan. If Baku continues its position to reject the ceasefire, we must ask ourselves to what extent we can remain neutral towards the parties."
And to Gysi’s other question as to whether Turkey, as a NATO member, had informed about or had any consultations with other members of the alliance before intervening in the hostilities in Karabakh, the German Foreign Minister answered that such consultations had not taken place.