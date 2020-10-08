Azerbaijan continued shelling Stepanakert overnight

During the night, the adversary—Azerbaijan—continued shelling Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed Thursday morning.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting the civilian population, too.
As of Wednesday, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 126 drones, 379 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, and 10 armored personnel carriers—one TOS-1A heavy artillery system, 4 Smerch and 1 Uragan rocket launcher systems of the adversary.
The Azerbaijani army has over 3,454 casualties and more than 5,270 wounded. From the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 331 casualties.